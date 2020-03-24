Comments
DELAWARE COUNTY, Pa. (CBS) — Stay-at-home orders are giving some people a lot of time to get creative. One man in Delaware County is using this time to pay tribute to Freddie Mercury, the former Queen lead singer, while spreading an important message.
He’s calling his band “Quaran-Queen” and hopes to raise awareness for music creators and professionals who are out of work during the COVID-19 pandemic.
Click here to donate to the Recording Academy’s MusiCares charity.
MusiCares is a charity that has provided more than $60 million in health, financial, and rehabilitation resources to music people in times of need.
