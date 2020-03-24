



PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — A well-known photographer in the Philadelphia area has been diagnosed with the coronavirus. Celebrity photographer HughE Dillon is isolated at home after he tested positive for COVID-19.

Dillon took to social media Monday, explaining the coronavirus has “everything.”

“This virus has everything. Just when you think the headache, aches, and fever have subsided, it comes back w/a vengeance with nauseous, high fever, aches. Last week, I thought this isn’t so bad, but I had no idea that was the beginning,” Dillion tweeted.

Dillion tells CBS3 that his fever broke Monday and he’s now counting down to hit five straight days without a fever.

“My fever broke yesterday at 12, I’m counting the hours. Twelve to 12 will be one day. If you can get five days without a fever, you’re on the way to recovery,” Dillion said.

He says now he is experiencing some nauseousness but his early symptoms included “excruciating” back pain.

“I had the craziest back pain, just excruciating back pain. I had a minor cough and a fever of 99,” Dillon said.

Watch the video above for the full interview with Hughe Dillon.