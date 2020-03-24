Comments
TRENTON, N.J. (CBS) — New Jersey Gov. Phil Murphy has expanded the list of essential businesses that are allowed to remain open during the coronavirus pandemic. On Tuesday, Murphy announced the following types of businesses can remain open.
- Mobile phone retail and repair shops
- Bicycle shops, but only to provide service and repair
- Livestock feed stores
- Nurseries and garden centers
- Farming equipment stores
However, businesses must still observe social distancing guidelines.
“While we understand that this an unprecedented time for our state, I thank each and every New Jerseyan for using their common sense and staying home as much as possible,” Murphy said.
