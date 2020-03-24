



TRENTON, N.J. (CBS) — With the ongoing coronavirus pandemic, New Jersey has canceled statewide assessments for the remainder of the school year, Gov. Phil Murphy announced Tuesday night. Murphy says the cancelation will not prevent students from meeting graduation requirements.

“With students unable to attend school, it’s not feasible to move forward with testing,” Murphy tweeted.

UPDATE: We were granted a federal waiver to cancel statewide assessments for this spring. With students unable to attend school, it's not feasible to move forward with testing. This will not prevent students from meeting their graduation requirements.https://t.co/SrYdsmbifw pic.twitter.com/nxnEBSEBxx — Governor Phil Murphy (@GovMurphy) March 24, 2020

“We acknowledge that cancelling statewide assessments will impact various aspects of education, including educator evaluations and certification, and school and district accountability. We recognize educators, students, and families will have questions. We are working to mitigate any unintended consequences, and we will work through multiple channels to keep stakeholders fully informed of updated guidance and other changes,” Commissioner of Education Lamont Repollet said.

State officials also set up a website of available jobs for those who may be unemployed due to COVID-19.

Murphy says New Jersey is the first state in the U.S. to address the unemployment issue with a focused jobs website like this.

