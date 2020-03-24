



PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — A Philadelphia councilmember is calling for the city to use “all means possible” to secure the shuttered Hahnemann Hospital building as a treatment center. City leaders say they tried negotiating with the owner of the old Hahnemann building as a quarantine site, but the price to rent it was just too expensive.

Councilmember at Large Helen Gym is urging the city to take a closer look at the site of the old Hahnemann University Hospital building at Broad and Vine Streets. If the owner won’t be reasonable, Gym wants city leaders to use eminent domain to acquire the vacant building as a COVID-19 treatment center.

“People who are housing insecure have to be one of the top priorities. They’re one of the people most vulnerable getting sick, anyway,” Gym said.

Meanwhile, the city is setting up a quarantine site at the Holiday Inn Express at 13th and Walnut Streets for homeless people who tested positive.

“We’ll also be bringing in third-party social services for wrap-around services,” Philadelphia Managing Director Brian Abernathy said.

Those who need to be quarantined but can’t in their own home will be quarantined at the Holiday Inn as well.

The city is considering setting up quarantine sites at other hotels or old college dorms, too.

“We are looking at a number of sites throughout the city,” Abernathy said.

There is no word yet when the quarantine site will open at the hotel.

State leaders are also looking to transform buildings like hotels in other communities into quarantine sites as well.