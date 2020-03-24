DOVER, Del. (CBS) — You can add Delaware’s Firefly Music Festival to the list of events canceled because of the coronavirus outbreak. Organizers made the decision Tuesday afternoon to call off the four-day concert that was scheduled at Dover International Speedway in June.
“At the direction of state and local authorities and federal guidelines amid the COVID-19 pandemic, we are saddened to confirm the cancellation of Firefly Music Festival 2020,” the statement read. “We take the safety and health of our fans, staff and community seriously and we urge everyone to follow the guidelines and protocols put forth by public health officials.”
— Firefly Festival (@LiveAtFirefly) March 24, 2020
If you have tickets, you can get a refund or transfer them to next year’s concert.
