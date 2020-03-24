TRENTON, N.J. (CBS) – First Lady Tammy Murphy announced Tuesday the launch of the New Jersey Pandemic Relief Fund. The nonprofit organization will provide resources to respond to the coronavirus outbreak in the Garden State.
The organization will use “resources across the state to identify critical needs and fight the economic and social impact of COVID-19,” state officials said in a release.
Murphy, alongside a list of New Jersey natives including, Jon Bon Jovi, Stephen Colbert, Danny DeVito, Whoopee Goldberg, Carli Lloyd, Charlie Puth, Bruce Springsteen and Jon Stewart, launched a video calling for residents to ban together and donate to the New Jersey Pandemic Relief Fund.
One-hundred percent of donations received will be used to fight the medical, social, and economic impact of COVID-19 on New Jersey.
“The COVID-19 virus has already had far-reaching societal ramifications that have overwhelmingly and disproportionally impacted low- to-middle-income residents and New Jersey’s small business community,” Murphy said. “We are committed to the task of identifying the most effective interventions, determining community needs, and raising essential funds and awareness as we battle this challenge.”
The fund’s administrative costs are supported by grants received explicitly for that purpose.
For more information on how to donate, click here.
You must log in to post a comment.