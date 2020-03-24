



PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — It seems like months ago at this point, but it was just about two weeks ago that the NBA, NHL and Major League Soccer all suspended their seasons due to the coronavirus outbreak. So, how are teams coping with the layoff?

CBS3’s Pat Gallen caught up with Philadelphia Union head coach Jim Curtin and defender Mark McKenzie to see how they’ve handled the situation.

“So MLS canceled games on the 12th of March. What has it been like for you since and what was it like hearing that news?” Gallen asked.

“It’s disappointing but at the same time, you recognize how serious the situation was. I think this was early on so we didn’t really have too much of a grasp of how significantly things would be changing,” Curtin said.” But at the end of the day, though, it’s some things that are bigger than soccer and sports, for sure, as much as we all love them and are a part of them.”

“Having heard of some of the other professional players around the country testing positive, was there any worry on your side that the players could have it?” Gallen asked.

“Yeah it’s on people’s minds for sure,” Curtin said. “The last thing you want to do right now is get sick. So everyone is kind of taking those precautions that have been repeated a million times at this stage of things.”

“So what have the last two weeks been like for you and your teammates?” Gallen asked McKenzie.

“I mean they’ve been kind isolated, to say the least. That’s what happens when you have a quarantine. But everybody has kind of been in contact with one another in the group chat so just keeping in contact with each other making sure everybody on the same page, everybody’s doing well,” McKenzie said.

So what does he have to say to the Philadelphia Union faithful out there that are waiting for soccer to come back?

“Just stay patient, we’re in the same boat as you guys we want to be back out there as soon as possible and playing in front of you guys, having the faithful cheer us on. But it’s about making sure everybody is safe, not just us players and the organization, but the fans as well,” McKenzie said.

The latest from the Union and MLS is that games could resume in May, but it’s obviously a fluid situation for all of the sports leagues.