By CBS3 Staff
PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — For the first time since Prohibition — 100-years ago –McGillin’s Old Ale House in Center City has shut its doors due to COVID-19. McGillin’s is not considered an essential business.

It’s been serving beer since 1860, making it the oldest continuously operating tavern in Philadelphia.

The tavern tweeted a picture of the doors being locked saying, “McGillin’s survived Prohibition and we’ll survive coronavirus too!”

