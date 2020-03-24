PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — For the first time since Prohibition — 100-years ago –McGillin’s Old Ale House in Center City has shut its doors due to COVID-19. McGillin’s is not considered an essential business.
It’s been serving beer since 1860, making it the oldest continuously operating tavern in Philadelphia.
We haven't had to do this since Prohibition (when Ma McGillin locked the front door, opened the side door & served "tea" upstairs). There won't be any "tea" this time but one thing will be the same – we survived!
McGillin's survived Prohibition & we'll survive Coronavirus too! pic.twitter.com/y9fYSqfk9C
— McGillin's (@McGillins) March 23, 2020
The tavern tweeted a picture of the doors being locked saying, “McGillin’s survived Prohibition and we’ll survive coronavirus too!”
