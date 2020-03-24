BERWYN, Pa. (CBS) — The shortage of personal protection equipment, like masks, is impacting how first responders answer calls in the communities they serve. One community in Chester County is pleading for donations and hosted a drive-thru collection site today.
First responders from Radnor, Berwyn and Paoli now need your help. On Tuesday, they hosted a drop-off collection drive for supplies out of Tredyffrin East Town Middle School.
“One of the biggest challenges we are having, our suppliers are taking orders but we have unknown ETAs on when those things will arrive,” Berwyn Fire Chief Eamon Brazunas said. “So folks in the community are looking for ways to help out in a safe way, so that’s why we’re doing a drive-thru.”
These are much-needed supplies they need to protect themselves so they can continue to help the public.
“Someone has a cardiac arrest and we need extra hands to help. Those additional responders coming in, we have to make sure they too have this extra equipment,” Brazunas said.
The drive-thru ran until 5 p.m. Tuesday. However, anyone looking to donate can call or email their fire department.
