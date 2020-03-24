Comments
BETHLEHEM, Pa. (CBS) — Health officials in Bethlehem announced Tuesday that there are six coronavirus cases in the city, including a LANTA bus driver. Officials say the driver recently worked on Friday, March 20 and made several trips between Easton and Bethlehem during their shift.
The Bethlehem Health Department is working with LANTA to notify employees who may have had close contact with this individual.
Since the start of the outbreak, LANTA has enhanced cleaning procedures to disinfect commonly touched surfaces on their buses and vans.
Bethlehem officials are strongly encouraging everyone to engage in community strategies to slow the spread of the disease.
There are currently 930 coronavirus cases in Pennsylvania, including seven deaths.
