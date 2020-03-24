Comments
GLOUCESTER COUNTY, N.J. (CBS) — An animal shelter in South Jersey is offering discounts to encourage people to adopt during the COVID-19 pandemic. The Gloucester County Animal Shelter is doing what it can to find homes for its animals.
Dogs and cats six years old and younger will have their adoption fees reduced to $35.
Dogs and cats six years and older will have their adoption fees completely waived.
The shelter is also offering rabbits in exchange for a donation made to the shelter.
