PHILADELPHIA (CBS)- The worldwide spread of the coronavirus has led many of us to wonder what we should do with all of the time we are now spending indoors. Professional athletes, whose seasons and training regimens are largely on hold, have the same conundrum.
For Philadelphia Eagles kicker Jake Elliott, the answer is to practice some golf trick shots in the house.
Now, we wouldn’t necessarily recommend following his lead with actual golf clubs, but, Elliott did put together some impressive shots in the video shared by the Eagles team account on Twitter today.
Think you can do better than @jake_elliott22? Send us your trick shots!#FlyEaglesFly pic.twitter.com/aQU6FSttLK
— Philadelphia Eagles (@Eagles) March 23, 2020
The Eagles are now soliciting trick shots from fans on their account. So, if you think you can do better than the Birds kicker, now is your time to shine.
You must log in to post a comment.