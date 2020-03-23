



PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — To help the secondary, the Philadelphia Eagles have signed North Philadelphia native Will Parks. He is passionate about the game, passionate for Philadelphia and trying very hard to stay game-ready during these tough times.

“We were doing tackling drills on the playground. Using swing for pull-ups, obviously the ground for push-ups,” he said. “Even with this tragedy going on in the world, you have to find a way to stay in shape.”

The Eagles’ secondary has been the primary point of emphasis during free agency, so far.

The Germantown High School graduate can play nickel corner and both safety spots. He was a sixth-round pick of the Denver Broncos in 2016 and has only missed two games in his career.

“I’m the hardest working guy on any field at any time, I’ll do anything to help my team win and that’s why I came back to Philly,” Parks said.

And he’s thrilled to finally be back home.

Parks wanted to play close to home and turned down numerous offers and more money to play for the Eagles.

“It was just a matter of the fit. Perfect fit, perfect solution. I can play Malcolm Jenkins’ role playing all over the field,” he said.

Even while playing for the Broncos, Parks was back home every chance he got and very active in the community.

Impacted by gun violence his entire life growing up in North Philadelphia, he knows things have to change.

“It’s my duty, my job to end these senseless crimes of hate, or over $10, because I know what it’s really about,” Parks said.

He loves the idea of playing for the team he grew up watching. Parks also talked about what number he wants to wear.

“When you are a kid growing up watching [Brian Dawkins] and [Brian] Westbrook and even to [LeSean] ‘Shady’ McCoy. I just talked to Shady today. We have a little bit of a number issue there. We have a little bit of a history there,” Parks said.

The bottom line is that Parks is a hard-working player — he’s passionate about the game, he loves Philadelphia and you are going to love him.