Comments
PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — Although our CBS3 Ronald McDonald House Charities Telethon has been postponed, you can still support their efforts to help families with seriously ill children. If you would like to make a donation, please consider one of these methods:
1) Visit the website donation link www.RMHTelethon.org to make a credit card donation
2) Text the word “FAMILY” to 20222 to make a $25 donation
3) Use the mobile app Venmo to make your donation to @RMHCPhillyRegion
Thank you for any gift you consider giving the Ronald McDonald House to help them improve the health and well being of children and their families.
On behalf of the local Ronald McDonald Houses, thank you and we look forward to announcing the new date for our 2020 Telethon.
You must log in to post a comment.