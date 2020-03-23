



PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — Residents in Philadelphia and South Jersey are putting their sewing skills to good use to help health care workers during the coronavirus pandemic. Social media posts with information about people making face masks to donate to health care workers have been going viral.

Taylor Ross, a fashion designer from South Philadelphia, posted on Facebook that she had been working on the face masks all day and made it clear they were not for sale.

“I’ve been sewing all day long, getting them done but I’ve also started on a simpler design that I produce faster so I promise I am not ignoring anyone. I’m just trying to get them all finished so I can see how many I am actually able to give people,” the post read.

“THESE MASKS ARE STRICTLY FOR PEOPLE IN NEED — IN THE MEDICAL FIELD/SICK/HIGH RISK. I’m sorry I cannot give them out to anyone or the public at this time,” the post continued.

The face masks Ross is making are washable, reusable, filtered for extra protection and double layered with 100% cotton.

Another Philadelphia fashion designer is also using her skills to help those in need of face masks. Charquetta Hudson, known as ChaCha N’Kole on social media, is the founder of the Sewcial Cafe website. She is donating her face masks to health care workers but the public can also purchase the face masks. They cost $10 for the public, but getting the face masks to health care workers is her No. 1 priority.

A senior at Saint Hubert’s Catholic School for Girls is using her time off to give back to health care workers.

CBS3 is told Alyssa Baisch started making face masks as a craft project and started to receive donations to pay for the supplies needed for her to continue to make the masks.

A Washington Township nurse-turned-seamstress is also giving back to those in the medical field.

Ginger Benckert posted a picture of three face masks she made explaining what they are made of.

“The first three of many more face masks I’m making. In between the layers of fine cotton is a breathable stabilize to added protection. I’m cutting more and also cutting some for Erin to make. We will donate them to any hospital, nursing home or institution that will use them. They are washable and will maintain their shape. Anyone who wants one just let me know and I will give it to you for your own use. It’s free for you,” Benckert’s post read.

