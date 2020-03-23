PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — Being stuck at home doesn’t mean you can’t make a virtual escape. There are lots of online tours to help you break out of your rut without leaving your home.

Did you know that simply by being home you can still see some of the wonders of the world, get up close to some furry faces, and even see some famous faces you might’ve only read about?

Here are three places virtual tours can take you all the while staying put:

Elmwood Norristown Zoo: Did you know the Elmwood Norristown Zoo provides live cameras of giraffes and eagles? Both the Elmwood Zoo and Cape May County Zoos even have zoo school, where every day you get to meet some of the zoos’ cutest animal ambassadors. It’s a great way for families to learn together and support our local animal kingdom, even from afar.

National Parks: Visit our national parks. Have you ever seen Yellowstone’s Old Faithful?, Hawaii’s volcanoes or the cool caves in New Mexico? Well, now you can from your couch. A few national parks are even putting their trails and views online so your family can take advantage. And even theme parks like Disney are offering free rides virtually.

Museums: Forget the flight to the famous Louvre Museum in Paris or the drive to The Museum of the American Revolution right here in Philadelphia. Many museums are opening their doors through your screens for free. Google Arts and Culture is a great resource to see how you can wander some of the world’s wonderful exhibits without having to change out of your slippers.

Even while inside, you can still travel and immerse yourself in culture and fun. And think on the bright side, at least there are no lines.