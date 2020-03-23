PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — Over 140 locally-owned Domino’s locations in the Philadelphia area are looking to hire about 700 new team members. This comes as a stay-at-home order was issued for Philadelphia and surrounding counties due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
Positions include delivery drivers, customer service representatives, assistant managers and managers.
“Domino’s works hard to serve local communities across the country and Philadelphia is no different,” said Salim Joarder, a Domino’s franchise owner in the Philadelphia area. “Stores across this area are continuing to provide pizza to those who are looking for a delicious, hot meal, and at times like this, staffing is critical.”
Domino’s stores provide a contactless delivery option to customers, while also offering carryout to those who prefer it.
“We want to make sure we’re not only providing food to people but also delivering opportunity to those who are looking for work,” Joarder said.
Those who are interested in applying for a position should visit jobs.dominos.com.
