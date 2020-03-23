Coronavirus Latest: Local Worshippers, Their Pets Go To Mass Virtually During COVID-19 Pandemic

Comments
DELAWARE COUNTY, Pa. (CBS) – Churches have also been forced to make some changes because of COVID-19. Services were a little different over the weekend.
Instead of physically going to mass, worshippers went to mass online.
Bells rang, but the pews were empty inside of “Saint Anastasia Church” in Newtown Square in Delaware County. The church streamed its Sunday morning mass to a large crowd online.
Many families say their pets even got to be a part of it.
One person said their dog was well-behaved during their first mass.
Another family said they still managed to be late to church, as usual.
