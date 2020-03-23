



WEST CHESTER, Pa. (CBS) — As the number of coronavirus cases increase, hospitals are seeing a shortage in critical personal protective gear. In West Chester, one hospital is relying on neighbors to help them stock up before they start running low.

The demand for personal protective equipment is overwhelming.

“Hundreds of generous people have called us wanting to donate,” said Mike Duncan, president and CEO of Chester County Hospital.

Coronavirus Update: Latest On COVID-19 Cases, School Closings And Cancellations Across Delaware Valley

Chester County Hospital organized a safe and efficient way to accept donations. Masks are one of the top requests. Will Snook, who works for Traffic Safety Store, donated a couple hundred.

“We have more but some of them are for outdoor use. We grabbed all the clear and yellow ones and we’re going to get more and bring them over,” Snook said.

The hospital came up with a list to guide those wanting to give back. It includes:

masks

gloves

wipes

alcohol or hydrogen peroxide

bleach

eye protection

disposable gowns

hand sanitizer

head covers

safety goggles

disposable shoe covers

powered air-purifying respirators and hoods

Once dropped off, they are sorted, sanitized, and then placed in a storage facility for a week before being brought into the hospital.

“People are showing up with exactly what we need and have asked for and very grateful for the community’s generosity,” Duncan said.

LATEST CORONAVIRUS STORIES

The donation center will be open every day between 9 a.m. and 5 p.m.

New Jersey State Police and Temple University Hospital have also requested similar donations.