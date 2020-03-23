WASHINGTON TOWNSHIP, N.J. (CBS) — Some people are pulling together to help health care workers, any way they can, during the coronavirus pandemic. Inside her Washington Township home, Ginger Benckert has embarked on a labor of love, making face masks to help those on the frontlines battling COVID-19.
“Well, I’m a retired nurse from Jefferson in Philly and I don’t work anymore, but I sew,” Benckert said.
Using high-quality cotton fabric and stitching mesh from her business Stitched in Faith, Benckert is making masks that don’t necessarily protect the same an an N-95 mask, but they fit properly, they are washable and offer some respiratory protection. She’s putting her nursing and sewing knowledge to use.
“There is a shortage of this all over the place and it’s my way of giving back,” Benckert said. “God blessed me with this ability to sew.”
Also using their skills and resources to help health care workers, Disc Makers in Pennsauken, which makes CDs and DVDs, has switched gears to use their plastic materials and manufacture medical face shields.
“Our CEO was watching the news with his wife on Wednesday night. They both noticed the severe lack of medical supplies, specifically with face shields. She turned to him and said, ‘You guys manufacture things. Can’t you make something like that?'” Daniel Baker said.
The face shields can protect people doing COVID-19 testing and company officials say the process gives their team a lot of pride.
“The whole purpose for us is to get these to the people in needs of supplies. We are not looking to make a profit, we are looking to keep our staff employed,” Baker said.
