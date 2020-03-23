CBSN PhillyWatch Now
By CBS3 Staff
PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — The International Olympic Committee says they will make a decision on postponing the summer games in four weeks. The games “will not” be canceled, the committee says.

USA Swimming and Track and Field, along with several National Olympic Committees are calling for the postponement over the coronavirus.

Canadian officials aren’t waiting for the committee to decide. Officials say the country will not send their athletes to compete in the Tokyo games.

The team made the announcement on Twitter.

It applies to the Paralympic athletes as well.

The games are scheduled to start July 24 in Tokyo, Japan.

