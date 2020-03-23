PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — The International Olympic Committee says they will make a decision on postponing the summer games in four weeks. The games “will not” be canceled, the committee says.
USA Swimming and Track and Field, along with several National Olympic Committees are calling for the postponement over the coronavirus.
Canadian officials aren’t waiting for the committee to decide. Officials say the country will not send their athletes to compete in the Tokyo games.
The team made the announcement on Twitter.
#TeamCanada will not send athletes to Games in summer 2020 due to COVID-19 risks.
🔗https://t.co/AKmI2rbyeO pic.twitter.com/8McEbgirVp
— Team Canada (@TeamCanada) March 23, 2020
It applies to the Paralympic athletes as well.
The games are scheduled to start July 24 in Tokyo, Japan.
