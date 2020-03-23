WILMINGTON, Del. (CBS) – Health officials in Delaware have announced four new cases of COVID-19, bringing the state total to 68 on Monday. There are a total of 44 cases in New Castle County, six in Kent, and 18 in Sussex.
Officials say the patients’ ages range from 14 to 80.
On Sunday, Gov. John Carney issued a stay-at-home order, which is scheduled to go into effect on Tuesday at 8 a.m. It will last until May 15, or when the public health threat is lifted.
The stay-at-home order permits residents to leave their home only for essential activities such as grocery shopping, picking up a prescription, doctor visits and other activities deemed essential for their health.
Carney says residents will be allowed to partake in outdoor activity but must practice social distancing.
All nonessential businesses have also been ordered to close, including state beaches. See a list of essential and nonessential businesses here.
