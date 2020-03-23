(CBS Philly)- One of the brightest stars from the short-lived inaugural season of the XFL is going to be signing with an NFL team. Former Temple Owls QB and Houston Roughnecks starter P.J. Walker is reportedly set to sign with the Carolina Panthers.
XFL news: Former Houston Roughnecks QB PJ Walker is expected to sign with the #Panthers, source said. One of the stars of the XFL lands an NFL job.
— Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) March 23, 2020
The 25-year-old Walker was leading the XFL in passing yards (1,338) and passing touchdowns (15) prior to the league’s suspension and cancellation of its season due to the coronavirus pandemic. Walker had led the Roughnecks to a league-best 5-0 record.
By signing in Carolina, Walker reunites with his former college coach, Matt Rhule. In four seasons under Rhule with the Owls, Walker set school records in passing yards (10,668), passing touchdowns (74) and completions (830).
Walker was originally signed as an undrafted free agent by the Indianapolis Colts and he spent three seasons on their practice squad before getting his shot in the XFL this spring.
You must log in to post a comment.