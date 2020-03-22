PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — As the weekend wraps up, it should remain dry throughout Sunday, with a mix of sun and clouds and cooler temperatures, likely only in the upper 40s, even in the city. Overnight a potent system starts moving in.

While we have plenty of sunshine this morning, an easterly wind this afternoon will allow clouds to increase during the day. Expect a chilly end to the weekend too w/ highs only in the 40s @CBSPhilly pic.twitter.com/8ZBieB1ne3 — Matt Peterson (@MPetersonWx) March 22, 2020

Expect snow to develop in the Poconos with spotty areas of rain showers or even some rain/snow mix farther south, and we could see a few wet snowflakes mix in at times even in Philly.

Monday will be rainy and raw for the Philadelphia region.

An early morning snow/mix is possible in the Leigh Valley with rain and a few wet snowflakes possible closer to I-95.

❄️Spring Snow❄️ 2-4" of snow is possible in the Poconos tonight and Monday morning, with a slushy coating in the L.V. A Winter Weather Advisory is in place as well starting Monday @ 3am @CBSPhilly pic.twitter.com/fgQfAxnRdR — Matt Peterson (@MPetersonWx) March 22, 2020

Snow will remain persistent in the Poconos for most of the day Monday.

Eventually, rain will take over the whole area except for the higher elevations of the Pocono Mountains where a rain and snow mix could still be possible.

Expect accumulations of 2-4 inches in the Poconos and a slushy coating in the Lehigh Valley/Berks County.

A quick break in the rainy weather is likely Tuesday but a new system quickly moves into the area Tuesday night with rain likely throughout Wednesday.

The unsettled pattern is likely to stick around through the rest of the work week and into the coming weekend as well.