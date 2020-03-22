



PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — Officials announced six new COVID-19 cases in Philadelphia Sunday, bringing the city’s total to 91. Philadelphia Mayor Jim Kenney is also instituting a stay-at-home order beginning Monday at 8 a.m.

The order calls for no outdoor gatherings of any kind unless they are related to essential business, walk-in takeout orders at businesses, and food or ice cream trucks.

Kenney says that outdoor exercise with social distancing is permitted.

Our new Stay at Home Order goes into effect tomorrow at 8 a.m. Prohibited:

✅Gatherings of any number of people except for essential business and activities

✅Walk-in takeout orders at restaurants

✅Food trucks and ice cream trucks — Jim Kenney (@PhillyMayor) March 22, 2020

The city’s emergency restrictions will no longer end on Friday, March 27. The restrictions are now in effect until further notice to align with Governor Tom Wolf’s order.

Pennsylvania now has 479 COVID-19 cases with two reported deaths.

State health officials say approximately 47 patients have been hospitalized, which is around 10% of the cases.

Two drive-thru COVID-19 testing sites have been set up in our area, one outside of Citizens Bank Park in South Philadelphia and one at Temple University’s Ambler Campus in Montgomery County.

