



TRENTON, N.J. (CBS) –New Jersey continues to be plagued by the coronavirus. On Sunday, Gov. Phil Murphy announced 590 new cases in the state as well as four more deaths due to COVID-19.

That brings the state’s total number of cases to 1,914 and the death total to 20.

UPDATE: We’ve received 590 new positive #COVID19 test results since yesterday, bringing our total to 1,914. Sadly, we’re learned of 4 additional deaths, bringing our total to 20. These families are in our prayers. — Governor Phil Murphy (@GovMurphy) March 22, 2020

Murphy also announced that critical telehealth and tele-mental health options will be available for more than 3 million residents.

Today we will be announcing critical telehealth and tele-mental health options for more than 3 million residents. These services will be accessible without co-pays and will ensure residents have flexible access to vital care from the comfort and safety of their homes. — Governor Phil Murphy (@GovMurphy) March 22, 2020

On Saturday, Murphy ordered all New Jersey residents to stay home and all nonessential retail businesses to close by 9 p.m. due to the coronavirus pandemic. Murphy signed an executive order, ordering New Jerseyans to stay indoors to curb the spread of COVID-19.

REMINDER: If you

🚫Are unsure of what businesses are closed⁰

☎️Need phone numbers⁰

❓Have questions about #COVID19 Visit our new information and resource portal: https://t.co/JW1q8awGh7 pic.twitter.com/6ShiPs1Y2h — Governor Phil Murphy (@GovMurphy) March 22, 2020

New Jersey residents can text NJCOVID to 898-211 to receive text information and stay informed on the coronavirus latest. To receive live text assistance, you can text your zip code to 898-211.