TRENTON, N.J. (CBS) –New Jersey continues to be plagued by the coronavirus. On Sunday, Gov. Phil Murphy announced 590 new cases in the state as well as four more deaths due to COVID-19.
That brings the state’s total number of cases to 1,914 and the death total to 20.
UPDATE: We’ve received 590 new positive #COVID19 test results since yesterday, bringing our total to 1,914.
Sadly, we’re learned of 4 additional deaths, bringing our total to 20. These families are in our prayers.
— Governor Phil Murphy (@GovMurphy) March 22, 2020
Murphy also announced that critical telehealth and tele-mental health options will be available for more than 3 million residents.
Today we will be announcing critical telehealth and tele-mental health options for more than 3 million residents.
These services will be accessible without co-pays and will ensure residents have flexible access to vital care from the comfort and safety of their homes.
— Governor Phil Murphy (@GovMurphy) March 22, 2020
On Saturday, Murphy ordered all New Jersey residents to stay home and all nonessential retail businesses to close by 9 p.m. due to the coronavirus pandemic. Murphy signed an executive order, ordering New Jerseyans to stay indoors to curb the spread of COVID-19.
REMINDER: If you
🚫Are unsure of what businesses are closed⁰
☎️Need phone numbers⁰
❓Have questions about #COVID19
Visit our new information and resource portal: https://t.co/JW1q8awGh7 pic.twitter.com/6ShiPs1Y2h
— Governor Phil Murphy (@GovMurphy) March 22, 2020
New Jersey residents can text NJCOVID to 898-211 to receive text information and stay informed on the coronavirus latest. To receive live text assistance, you can text your zip code to 898-211.
