By CBS3 Staff
Filed Under:coronavirus, Local TV, New Jersey news


TRENTON, N.J. (CBS) –New Jersey continues to be plagued by the coronavirus. On Sunday, Gov. Phil Murphy announced 590 new cases in the state as well as four more deaths due to COVID-19.

That brings the state’s total number of cases to 1,914 and the death total to 20.

Murphy also announced that critical telehealth and tele-mental health options will be available for more than 3 million residents.

On Saturday, Murphy ordered all New Jersey residents to stay home and all nonessential retail businesses to close by 9 p.m. due to the coronavirus pandemic. Murphy signed an executive order, ordering New Jerseyans to stay indoors to curb the spread of COVID-19.

New Jersey residents can text NJCOVID to 898-211 to receive text information and stay informed on the coronavirus latest. To receive live text assistance, you can text your zip code to 898-211.

