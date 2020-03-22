GLOUCESTER COUNTY, N.J. (CBS) — Gloucester County officials announced two additional cases of COVID-19 Sunday, bringing the county’s total to eight. Gloucester County Health Officials say the two additional patients are a 56-year-old woman from Washington Township and a 52-year-old woman from Harrison Township.
Both women are isolating themselves inside their homes.
Officials are working to identify anyone who has been in contact with both women.
On Saturday, Gov. Phil Murphy ordered all New Jersey residents to stay home and all nonessential retail businesses to close by 9 p.m. due to the coronavirus pandemic. Murphy signed an executive order, ordering New Jerseyans to stay indoors to curb the spread of COVID-19.
There are currently 1,327 coronavirus cases in the Garden State, including 16 deaths.
New Jersey residents can text NJCOVID to 898-211 to receive text information and stay informed on the coronavirus latest. To receive live text assistance, you can text your zip code to 898-211.
