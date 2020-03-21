PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — Police say a triple shooting in Tioga has left a teenage boy and a man fighting for their lives. The incident happened shortly before 4:45 p.m. Saturday on the 1800 block of West Tioga Street.
A 17-year-old boy was shot four times in his back and once in his arm, police say. A man, believed to be in his mid-20s or early 30s, was shot multiple times throughout his torso.
Both were rushed to the hospital and placed in critical condition, according to police.
Police say a 20-year-old man was also shot — once in his right thigh and twice in his right knee. He was rushed to the hospital and placed in critical but stable condition.
No arrests have been made as the investigation is ongoing.
For a list of gun violence resources in Philadelphia, click here.
