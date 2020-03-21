Comments
PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — A man and woman are in the hospital following a stabbing in North Philadelphia. According to police, this happened on the 2200 block of North Broad Street just after 11 p.m. Friday.
Police say a man in his 30s was stabbed once in the left thigh and once in the chest. He was rushed to a nearby hospital by police and was listed in extremely critical condition.
An 18-year-old woman was also stabbed one time in the right thigh, she was rushed to the hospital and placed in stable condition.
So far no arrests have been made.
