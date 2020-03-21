PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — The Philadelphia Eagles are not done shoring up their defense. The Birds signed safety Will Parks, a North Philly native, and linebacker Jatavis Brown to one-year contracts Saturday.

Parks played high school football at Germantown High School, where he was an All-Southeastern Pennsylvania selection.

#Eagles have agreed to terms with S Will Parks on a one-year contract. pic.twitter.com/bnVW2FaBBO — Philadelphia Eagles (@Eagles) March 21, 2020

The 25-year-old was drafted by the Denver Broncos in 2016. Last season, Parks had 31 tackles with one sack, and a forced fumble in 14 games.

Denver used Parks as a safety, dime linebacker and a nicker cornerback.

In 62 career games with the Broncos, Parks registered four interceptions, 13 passes defended, forced two fumbles and recorded 149 tackles.

Parks launched his first annual football camp in East Mount Airy last June.

“I’m just trying to have the kids smile, it’s a good day,” Parks said on June 29, 2019. “I always told myself if I had the opportunity I would give back and help the city out. I’d do it any way possible and this is one of the many ways I’m going to do it.”

#Eagles have agreed to terms with LB Jatavis Brown on a one-year contract. pic.twitter.com/IHxDGQoppq — Philadelphia Eagles (@Eagles) March 21, 2020

Brown joins the Eagles after spending four seasons with the San Diego/Los Angeles Chargers, who drafted him in the fifth round of the 2016 NFL Draft.

The 26-year-old has 265 tackles, 4.5 sacks and three forced fumbles in 56 career games.