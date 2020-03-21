BURLINGTON, N.J. (CBS) — A Burlington, New Jersey, business is moving to the frontlines of the coronavirus pandemic. Wholesale Sports Nutrition has a warehouse full of much-needed water, Gatorade and other nutrition products.
For the first time Saturday, Wholesale Sports Nutrition opened its warehouse to the public.
Many people stopped by to purchase what they needed to get by.
“We’re trying to keep people in jobs and we’re trying to help people who maybe have lost their jobs or don’t have the money to go to the stores to buy it or maybe can’t get it from the stores. We will stay open to the public every Friday, so Fridays we’ll be open to the public and we’ll be posting on social media what times it will be,” employee Jenny Sabanovic said.
Right now, gyms and nutrition stores are shut down due to the pandemic.
Gov. Phil Murphy ordered all residents to stay home and all nonessential businesses to close in the state.
New Jersey currently has over 1,300 COVID-19 cases.
You must log in to post a comment.