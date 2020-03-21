NEWARK, N.J. (CBS) — The U.S. Attorney’s Office in New Jersey is urging the public to report suspected fraud schemes related to COVID-19. This comes as the state continues to battle the coronavirus.
New Jersey is currently dealing with 890 coronavirus cases.
Some examples of these schemes include:
- Individuals and businesses selling fake cures for COVID-19 online and engaging in other forms of fraud.
- Phishing emails from entities posing as the World Health Organization or the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.
- Malicious websites and apps that appear to share COVID-19s-related information to gain and lock access to your devices until payment is received.
- Seeking donations fraudulently for illegitimate or non-existent charitable organizations.
- Medical providers obtaining patient information for COVID-19 testing and then using that information to fraudulently bill for other tests and procedures.
“Unfortunately, we have already seen examples in New Jersey of unscrupulous people trying to take advantage of this global pandemic to cheat frightened citizens and the government out of money,” U.S. Attorney Craig Carpenito said. “Our mission to protect the public is as important now as ever, and we will investigate and prosecute these fraudsters with every resource we have.”
To report suspected COVID-19 fraud, contact the National Center for Disaster Fraud by calling their hotline 1-866-720-5721 or by emailing disaster@leo.gov.
