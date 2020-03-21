NEW YORK (AP) — The Federal Aviation Administration has lifted a brief suspension of flights to the Philadelphia International Airport. The directive also affected New York City-area airports because of coronavirus-related staffing issues at a regional air-traffic control center.
In an alert posted online Saturday, the agency advised air traffic controllers to “stop all departures” to Kennedy, LaGuardia, Newark and other airports in the region.
The halt was lifted after about 30 minutes. Initially, air traffic controllers were warned it could last several hours.
