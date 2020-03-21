CBSN PhillyWatch Now
By CBS3 Staff
Filed Under:coronavirus, Local, Local TV, New Jersey news


TRENTON, N.J. (CBS) — New Jersey Gov. Phil Murphy is planning what he calls a “major announcement” for Saturday about efforts to curb the spread of COVID-19. There are currently 890 coronavirus cases in the Garden State.

On Friday night, Murphy tweeted, “We must meet the moment and take aggressive action now to flatten the curve.”

Murphy has scheduled his announcement for noon.

