Comments
TRENTON, N.J. (CBS) — New Jersey Gov. Phil Murphy is planning what he calls a “major announcement” for Saturday about efforts to curb the spread of COVID-19. There are currently 890 coronavirus cases in the Garden State.
On Friday night, Murphy tweeted, “We must meet the moment and take aggressive action now to flatten the curve.”
Tomorrow at noon I will make a major announcement regarding our efforts to curb the spread of #COVID19.
We must meet the moment and take aggressive action NOW to #FlattenTheCurve and save lives.
— Governor Phil Murphy (@GovMurphy) March 21, 2020
Murphy has scheduled his announcement for noon.
You must log in to post a comment.