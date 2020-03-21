Comments
PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — A West Philadelphia pizzeria is trying to help out in these uncertain times. Clarkville Pizza gave away 100 free pizzas on Saturday morning.
Co-owner Brendan Hartranft says while he can’t answer any questions about what’s next for the world, he can feed people.
“We’re living in really uncertain times and we’re just trying to add some certainty to people’s day. It’s a restauranteur’s job to feed people — even if there’s not people to feed or money to make it happen we still have to show up to work and do what we do,” Hartranft said.
Hartranft says they plan to keep this up every Saturday for the foreseeable future.
You must log in to post a comment.