PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — The Philadelphia police department will honor fallen Police Sgt. James O’Connor on Friday with a law enforcement vehicle procession past his house. The procession is set to start at 11 a.m. at Philadelphia Mills in Northeast Philadelphia.
O’Connor is survived by his wife, and two children.
He was shot and killed while serving a warrant in Frankford last week.
A public viewing was supposed to be held for him Thursday, but it was postponed indefinitely because of the coronavirus outbreak.
