PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — Law enforcement officers from around the area found a way to honor fallen Philadelphia Police Sgt. James O’Connor, even though the could not gather for a traditional funeral. Hundreds of law enforcement vehicles lined up at 11 a.m. Friday in Northeast Philadelphia.
They slowly drove by O’Connor’s house, where his family was gathered.
O’Connor, a 46-year-old SWAT officer, was shot and killed while serving an arrest warrant in Frankford a week ago.
He was married with two children.
Hassan Elliott has been charged with his murder.
A public viewing was supposed to be held for him Thursday, but it was postponed indefinitely because of the coronavirus outbreak.
