Comments
PHILADELPHIA (CBS) – A 60-year-old man was struck by stray gunfire while watching TV inside of his home in South Philadelphia. It all started just after 10:30 p.m. Thursday on the 1700 block of Watkins Street.
PHILADELPHIA (CBS) – A 60-year-old man was struck by stray gunfire while watching TV inside of his home in South Philadelphia. It all started just after 10:30 p.m. Thursday on the 1700 block of Watkins Street.
Police say three people got out of a black vehicle and opened fire on a Honda.
A 22-year-old woman and a 23-year-old man were inside of the Honda, and took off. Police say the driver of the Honda lost control and crashed into two parked cars on 17th Street.
“The 60-year-old male was inside of his property, sitting on the couch in his living room watching television when multiple shots were fired, and three stray bullets went through his property” Philadelphia Police Chief Insp. Scott Small said.
The victim is in stable condition.
Detectives believe the Honda was targeted.
At last check, no arrests.
You must log in to post a comment.