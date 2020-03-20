Comments
SKIPPACK, Pa. (CBS) — A Wawa in Skippack, Montgomery County has been temporarily closed after becoming aware of a suspected coronavirus case at the store. The store is located at 4121 W. Skippack Pike.
The store is being professionally deep cleaned and disinfected. Wawa is also working with the Montgomery County Department of Health.
Coronavirus Update: Latest On COVID-19 Cases, School Closings And Cancellations Across Delaware Valley
The case is not confirmed.
There is no timeline for the store’s reopening.
Meanwhile, Wawa announced changes to self-serve procedures and store hours amid the pandemic.
There are currently 68 COVID-19 cases in Montgomery County.
You must log in to post a comment.