PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — Philadelphia leaders are worried about violence in the city as the number of coronavirus cases continue to rise. Officials referenced a troubling incident last night in South Philadelphia, when a man sitting inside his home on the 1700 block of Watkins Street was struck by a stray bullet.
“Please note, police are enforcing the law. We have increased deployment throughout our communities and we are targeting our most violent areas. People who are doing the shooting and threatening violence will be held accountable, end of story,” Philadelphia Managing Director Brian Abernathy said.
Police say three people got out of a vehicle and opened fire on a Honda.
A 22-year-old woman and a 23-year-old man were inside of the Honda, and took off. Police say the driver of the Honda lost control and crashed into two parked cars on 17th Street.
Detectives believe the Honda was targeted.
A victim is in critical condition.
There are currently 67 coronavirus cases in the city and over 300 in Pennsylvania.
