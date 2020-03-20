



CHERRY HILL, N.J. (CBS) — On the front lines of the battle against coronavirus are the medical professionals. Stopping the spread is one of the top priorities for health care workers, but what do you need to know to keep them safe?

“In the back of our minds, we have to make sure we’re not transferring COVID-19 or acquiring COVID-19 and then taking that home to our families,” said Corey Jones, a safety and security expert with Safetyman Security and retired SWAT sergeant in New Jersey.

Jones is educating the public on what they can do to protect health care workers while they protect everyone.

If you have COVID-19 and your symptoms require emergency assistance, Jones says the first thing to do is make that clear to first responders.

“No. 2, make sure you know where your emergency is,” Jones said. “When emergency responders get there, make sure you’re practicing social distance. Don’t run up to them and crowd them, let them come in and direct where they need you to stand.”

Jones also says clearing a room is key. If you don’t need to be in a room emergency personnel is in, don’t be.

“So that there’s no cross-contamination. That’s the main thing,” Jones said. “Working together to keep everyone safe.”

Jones says social distancing and washing your hands continue to be a great aid when dealing with emergency workers. And, if possible, patience can go a long way.

“You can’t plan for this,” Jones said. “It’s taken a different course than we expected. People think you can magically come up with resources, but as Hurricane Katrina taught us, it takes a while to ramp up.”