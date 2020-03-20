



PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — Many are relying on their faith to get through these uncertain and frightening times. But many are saying they can’t get to church or temple or wherever they worship because of guidelines designed to keep everyone safe.

So religious leaders are having to get inventive on how to reach those who need them most right now.

Religious leaders are rethinking how they’re engaging with their members. They’re adjusting to a new platform of sharing the word of God.

“We’re bringing the synagogue to our homes,” said Chabad Lubavitch Chester County Rabbi Yossi Kaplan.

It’s a new way of worship. Houses of God across the world are adjusting to how they can reach the community.

Rabbi Kaplan says his Chester County community is celebrating the sabbath at home.

“We didn’t close up shop, we just moved the shop to something virtual. This Shabbat, I’m asking everyone that, even though they won’t be in the synagogue, they should bring Shabbat into their homes,” Rabbi Kaplan said.

Rabbi Kaplan says he’s been delivering candles to houses that need it.

The Perfecting Church in Sewell, New Jersey has also gone digital.

“We’ve been gathering already utilizing technology and we’ll do the same on Sunday. This Sunday, we will go live on Facebook,” Pastor Kevin Brown said.

With more people being laid off and left without an income, the Perfecting Church opened a drive-thru food pantry at 274 Delsea Drive in Sewell to help those in need.

“We will take boxes of care packages and put that right in people’s cars, along with prayer and an encouraging word,” Pastor Brown said.

As people of faith lean on God during the coronavirus pandemic, leaders are reminding people this too shall pass.

“The reality of this, throughout biblical history, God is closest to us when we’re most needy,” Pastor Brown said.