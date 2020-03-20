Comments
PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — Popular Philadelphia blogger, paparazzo and CBS3 contributor HughE Dillon revealed he tested positive for COVID-19. He told his Twitter followers he will be quarantined at home for 14 days.
Today I have tested positive for #coronavirus . I have mild symptoms, cough, sore throat, extreme body aches. I’m resting at home and will be quarantined for 14 days. I’m grateful my symptoms are mild, and extend prayers to those suffering worse. #StayHome
— PhillyChitChat (@HughE_Dillon) March 20, 2020
“I’m grateful my symptoms are mild and extend prayers to those suffering worse #StayHome,” he tweeted Friday night.
We wish him well.
There are currently 67 COVID-19 cases in Philadelphia.
You must log in to post a comment.