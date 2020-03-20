CBSN PhillyWatch Now
By CBS3 Staff
PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — Popular Philadelphia blogger, paparazzo and CBS3 contributor HughE Dillon revealed he tested positive for COVID-19. He told his Twitter followers he will be quarantined at home for 14 days.

“I’m grateful my symptoms are mild and extend prayers to those suffering worse #StayHome,” he tweeted Friday night.

We wish him well.

There are currently 67 COVID-19 cases in Philadelphia.

