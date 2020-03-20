PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — A socially distant dance party is helping people stay active and unified in the face of the coronavirus pandemic. Close contact is no longer a safe option in the world but joy in togetherness was still found early Friday despite social distancing.

“It started out just 10 to 15 moms just trying to do something fun but as people started adding people in the last three days, it just, I don’t even know, it exploded,” Jacqueline Covert said.

A group of PA moms (including a Philly native) had an idea to hold a virtual “Porch Musical/Dance Party” tonight so that friends could connect and still keep a safe #socialdistance. 11k people ended up participating. Check out my story tonight at 11 on @CBSPhilly 🤗 pic.twitter.com/UDuo8F5IMV — Alexandria Hoff (@AlexandriaHoff) March 21, 2020

Covert is from Kensington and now lives in Bloomsburg, Pennsylvania.

The idea of holding something called a “porch party” was first thought of as a way for her friend, Megan, to celebrate some upcoming birthdays.

“The next thing we know, we are talking to people in Germany and Spain and Italy and Bulgaria and Japan. It was crazy,” Covert said.

The Facebook group they started invited people to stay home, on the porch if they had one, and join in for a dance porch party.

Everyone danced to the same five songs and by the end, around 11,000 people around the country and world joined in.

“We are all scared but we are doing this for each other and to keep each other safe and to keep other populations safe and that’s important,” Covert said.

And it seems, after another hard week for the nation and world, a few thousand had the urge to shake it off.

“It was really cool to see what this turned into,” Covert said.