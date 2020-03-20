



HELLERTOWN, Pa. (CBS) — A Delaware Valley couple is stranded in Central America. They were on vacation celebrating their niece’s graduation, but the trip is now a nightmare with no end in sight.

They say other countries have evacuated their citizens, but not the United States. The family is now locked down in paradise.

John and Heidi D’Alessandro and their niece weren’t able to fly back to the U.S. before Honduran officials closed down the country for seven days amid the COVID-19 outbreak.

The couple from Hellertown is now confined to their room and say police now patrol areas once full of life.

“We tried to go down yesterday and we were told by the police to get off the beach, to go back to our rooms, we’re supposed to stay in our rooms,” John D’Alessandro said.

They’re nervous the seven-day shutdown could expand in what is a rapidly devolving scenario worldwide.

What’s worse, D’Alessandro says the U.S. Embassy declined to fly them home, even though Canada has evacuated its citizens.

Family back home posted about the situation earlier this week, appealing for Congressional intervention.

John says they have enough medication and supplies to make it to Monday but they’re just hoping to get home.