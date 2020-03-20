PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — SEPTA has implemented a hiring freeze and cut executives pay by 10% due to the coronavirus pandemic, officials say. Overtime for existing employees was also eliminated on Friday.
The freeze and pay cuts come as SEPTA estimates at least a $150 million deficit as a result of a decline in ridership because of the COVID-19 outbreak.
In a letter sent to SEPTA employees Friday, General Manager Leslie Richards said the city’s transit ridership is down 64% while Regional Rail ridership is down 88%.
Richards is among the executive team that is taking a 10% pay cut.
Richards says SEPTA anticipates a number of other cost-cutting measures to take place, including cutting marketing efforts and nonessential employee travel.
More service reductions are also being considered, Richards says.
SEPTA previously announced all transit services will operate on a Saturday schedule beginning Sunday.
There are currently 67 coronavirus cases in the city and over 300 in Pennsylvania.
You must log in to post a comment.