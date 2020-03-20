



PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — City officials and the Philadelphia School District have created a new list of schools and community sites where student meals can be picked up as schools are closed during the coronavirus pandemic. Officials say that with the additions, there will be changes to the days in which meals will be available for distribution, beginning Monday, March 23.

Parks and Recreation sites are no longer distributing student meals, beginning on Monday.

Coronavirus Update: Latest On COVID-19 Cases, School Closings And Cancellations Across Delaware Valley

Forty-nine school district sites will be open Mondays and Thursdays, from 9 a.m. until 12 p.m. Families will be able to pick up three grab-and-go bags per student/child on these days. Families will receive six meals per student — three breakfasts and three lunches.

Twenty-five charter school sites are also open from 9 a.m. until noon. Families are asked to check the charter schools’ websites for days of meal distribution.

LATEST CORONAVIRUS STORIES

Six Philadelphia Housing Authority community centers are also open from 9 a.m. until noon. Click here to see days of meal distributions.

“We realize the important role the District plays in keeping the safety net intact for our students and we will continue to encourage families to visit these meal distribution sites,” Philadelphia Superintendent Dr. William R. Hite said. “We are also ensuring that our Learning Guides will be available at each school site because we remain committed to supporting our families during this difficult time and urge them to take advantage of any and all resources provided throughout the city.”

SEE BELOW FOR FULL LIST:

School

Baldi Middle School

8801 Verree Rd (19115)

Barry, John Elementary School

5900 Race St (19139)

Barton School

4600 Rosehill St (19120)

Bartram, John High School

2401 S 67th St (19142)

Bethune, Mary McLeod School

3301 Old York Rd (19140)

CAPA (Philadelphia H.S. for Creative and Performing Arts)

901 S Broad St (19147)

Clemente, Roberto Middle School

122 W Erie Ave (19140)

Comegys, Benjamin B. School

5100 Greenway Ave (19143)

Conwell, Russell Middle School

1849 E Clearfield St (19134)

Cooke, Jay Elementary School

1300 W Louden St (19141)

Cramp, William School

3449 N Mascher St (19140)

De Burgos, J. Elementary School

401 W Lehigh Ave (19133)

Decatur, Stephen School

3500 Academy Rd (19154)

Duckrey, Tanner School

1501 W Diamond St (19121)

Edison, Thomas A. High School

151 W Luzerne St (19140)

Fels, Samuel High School

5500 Langdon St (19124)

Finletter, Thomas K. School

6100 N Front St (19120)

Fitzpatrick, A. L. School

11061 Knights Rd (19154)

Frankford High School

5000 Oxford Ave (19124)

Franklin Learning Center

616 N 15th St (19130)

Franklin, Benjamin School

5737 Rising Sun Ave (19120)

Furness, Horace High School

1900 S 3rd St (19148)

Hackett, Horatio B. School

2161 E York St (19125)

Harding, Warren G. Middle School

2000 Wakeling St (19124)

Hunter, William H. School

2400 N Front St (19133)

Juniata Park Academy

801 E Hunting Park Ave (19124)

Kelly, John B. School

5116 Pulaski Ave (19144)

Kensington CAPA

1901 N Front St (19122)

King, Martin Luther High School

6100 Stenton Ave (19138)

Lawton, Henry W. School

6101 Jackson St (19135)

Lincoln, Abraham High School

3201 Ryan Ave (19136)

Loesche, William H. School

595 Tomlinson Rd (19116)

Marshall, Thurgood School

5120 N 6th St (19120)

Mayfair School

3001 Princeton Ave (19149)

Muñoz Marín, Hon Luis School

3300 N 3rd St (19140)

Northeast High School

1601 Cottman Ave (19111)

One Bright Ray Mansion

3133 Ridge Ave (19132)

Overbrook Educational Center

6722 Lansdowne Ave (19151)

Philadelphia Learning Academy‐South

4300 Westminster Ave (19104)

Rhodes Elementary School

2900 W Clearfield St (19132)

Roosevelt Elementary School

430 E Washington Ln (19144)

Roxborough High School

6498 Ridge Ave (19128)

Sayre, William L. High School

5800 Walnut St (19139)

South Philadelphia High School

2101 S Broad St (19148)

Wagner, Gen. Louis Middle School

1701 Chelten Ave (19126)

Washington, Grover Jr. Middle School

201 E Olney Ave (19120)

Webster, John H. School

3400 Frankford Ave (19134)

West Philadelphia High School

4901 Chestnut St (19139)

Ziegler, William H. School

5935 Saul St (19149)

Charter School

Aspira Charter – Stetson

3200 B St (19134)

Aspira Olney Charter High

100 W Duncannon Ave (19120)

Lindley Academy Charter – Birney

900 Lindley Ave (19141)

Mariana Bracetti Academy

1840 Torresdale Ave (19124)

Mastery Charter – Cleveland

3701 N 19th St (19140)

Mastery Charter – Clymer

1201 W Rush St (19133)

Mastery Charter – Gratz High

1798 W Hunting Park Ave (19140)

Mastery Charter – Hardy Williams

5400 Warrington Ave (19143)

Mastery Charter – Harrity

5601 Christian St (19143)

Mastery Charter ‐ Lenfest Campus

35 S 4th St (19106)

Mastery Charter – Mann

5376 W Berks St (19131)

Mastery Charter – Pastorius

5650 Sprague St (19138)

Mastery Charter – Pickett

5700 Wayne Ave (19144)

Mastery Charter ‐ Shoemaker

5301 Media St (19131)

Mastery Charter – Smedley

1790 Bridge St (19124)

Mastery Charter ‐ Thomas Campus

927 Johnston St (19148)

Mastery Charter – Wister

67 E Bringhurst St (19144)

Mastery Prep Elementary Charter

1801 W Pike St (19140)

Philadelphia Montessori Charter

2227 Island Ave (19142)

Richard Allen Prep

2601 S 58th St (19143)

Universal Audenried Charter

3301 Tasker St (19145)

Universal Charter – Bluford

5720 Media St (19131)

Universal Charter – Daroff

5630 Vine St (19139)

Universal Creighton Charter

5401 Tabor Ave (19120)

Universal Vare Charter

2100 S 24th St (19145)

The Philadelphia Housing Authority has six community centers open for “grab-and-go” meals for breakfast and lunch from Monday through Friday, 9 a.m. to noon beginning on March 23.

PHA Community Center

Abbottsford Homes

3226 McMichael Street (19129)

Bartram Village

5404 Gibson Drive (19143)

John F Street Center

1100 Poplar Street (19123)

Raymond Rosen Homes

2301 W. Edgley Street (19121)

Westpark Apartments

300 N. Busti Street (19104)

Wilson Park

2500 Jackson Street (19145)

A list and interactive map of the 80 sites are available on phila.gov.