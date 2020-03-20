PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — City officials and the Philadelphia School District have created a new list of schools and community sites where student meals can be picked up as schools are closed during the coronavirus pandemic. Officials say that with the additions, there will be changes to the days in which meals will be available for distribution, beginning Monday, March 23.
Parks and Recreation sites are no longer distributing student meals, beginning on Monday.
Coronavirus Update: Latest On COVID-19 Cases, School Closings And Cancellations Across Delaware Valley
Forty-nine school district sites will be open Mondays and Thursdays, from 9 a.m. until 12 p.m. Families will be able to pick up three grab-and-go bags per student/child on these days. Families will receive six meals per student — three breakfasts and three lunches.
Twenty-five charter school sites are also open from 9 a.m. until noon. Families are asked to check the charter schools’ websites for days of meal distribution.
Six Philadelphia Housing Authority community centers are also open from 9 a.m. until noon. Click here to see days of meal distributions.
“We realize the important role the District plays in keeping the safety net intact for our students and we will continue to encourage families to visit these meal distribution sites,” Philadelphia Superintendent Dr. William R. Hite said. “We are also ensuring that our Learning Guides will be available at each school site because we remain committed to supporting our families during this difficult time and urge them to take advantage of any and all resources provided throughout the city.”
SEE BELOW FOR FULL LIST:
School
Baldi Middle School
8801 Verree Rd (19115)
Barry, John Elementary School
5900 Race St (19139)
Barton School
4600 Rosehill St (19120)
Bartram, John High School
2401 S 67th St (19142)
Bethune, Mary McLeod School
3301 Old York Rd (19140)
CAPA (Philadelphia H.S. for Creative and Performing Arts)
901 S Broad St (19147)
Clemente, Roberto Middle School
122 W Erie Ave (19140)
Comegys, Benjamin B. School
5100 Greenway Ave (19143)
Conwell, Russell Middle School
1849 E Clearfield St (19134)
Cooke, Jay Elementary School
1300 W Louden St (19141)
Cramp, William School
3449 N Mascher St (19140)
De Burgos, J. Elementary School
401 W Lehigh Ave (19133)
Decatur, Stephen School
3500 Academy Rd (19154)
Duckrey, Tanner School
1501 W Diamond St (19121)
Edison, Thomas A. High School
151 W Luzerne St (19140)
Fels, Samuel High School
5500 Langdon St (19124)
Finletter, Thomas K. School
6100 N Front St (19120)
Fitzpatrick, A. L. School
11061 Knights Rd (19154)
Frankford High School
5000 Oxford Ave (19124)
Franklin Learning Center
616 N 15th St (19130)
Franklin, Benjamin School
5737 Rising Sun Ave (19120)
Furness, Horace High School
1900 S 3rd St (19148)
Hackett, Horatio B. School
2161 E York St (19125)
Harding, Warren G. Middle School
2000 Wakeling St (19124)
Hunter, William H. School
2400 N Front St (19133)
Juniata Park Academy
801 E Hunting Park Ave (19124)
Kelly, John B. School
5116 Pulaski Ave (19144)
Kensington CAPA
1901 N Front St (19122)
King, Martin Luther High School
6100 Stenton Ave (19138)
Lawton, Henry W. School
6101 Jackson St (19135)
Lincoln, Abraham High School
3201 Ryan Ave (19136)
Loesche, William H. School
595 Tomlinson Rd (19116)
Marshall, Thurgood School
5120 N 6th St (19120)
Mayfair School
3001 Princeton Ave (19149)
Muñoz Marín, Hon Luis School
3300 N 3rd St (19140)
Northeast High School
1601 Cottman Ave (19111)
One Bright Ray Mansion
3133 Ridge Ave (19132)
Overbrook Educational Center
6722 Lansdowne Ave (19151)
Philadelphia Learning Academy‐South
4300 Westminster Ave (19104)
Rhodes Elementary School
2900 W Clearfield St (19132)
Roosevelt Elementary School
430 E Washington Ln (19144)
Roxborough High School
6498 Ridge Ave (19128)
Sayre, William L. High School
5800 Walnut St (19139)
South Philadelphia High School
2101 S Broad St (19148)
Wagner, Gen. Louis Middle School
1701 Chelten Ave (19126)
Washington, Grover Jr. Middle School
201 E Olney Ave (19120)
Webster, John H. School
3400 Frankford Ave (19134)
West Philadelphia High School
4901 Chestnut St (19139)
Ziegler, William H. School
5935 Saul St (19149)
Charter School
Aspira Charter – Stetson
3200 B St (19134)
Aspira Olney Charter High
100 W Duncannon Ave (19120)
Lindley Academy Charter – Birney
900 Lindley Ave (19141)
Mariana Bracetti Academy
1840 Torresdale Ave (19124)
Mastery Charter – Cleveland
3701 N 19th St (19140)
Mastery Charter – Clymer
1201 W Rush St (19133)
Mastery Charter – Gratz High
1798 W Hunting Park Ave (19140)
Mastery Charter – Hardy Williams
5400 Warrington Ave (19143)
Mastery Charter – Harrity
5601 Christian St (19143)
Mastery Charter ‐ Lenfest Campus
35 S 4th St (19106)
Mastery Charter – Mann
5376 W Berks St (19131)
Mastery Charter – Pastorius
5650 Sprague St (19138)
Mastery Charter – Pickett
5700 Wayne Ave (19144)
Mastery Charter ‐ Shoemaker
5301 Media St (19131)
Mastery Charter – Smedley
1790 Bridge St (19124)
Mastery Charter ‐ Thomas Campus
927 Johnston St (19148)
Mastery Charter – Wister
67 E Bringhurst St (19144)
Mastery Prep Elementary Charter
1801 W Pike St (19140)
Philadelphia Montessori Charter
2227 Island Ave (19142)
Richard Allen Prep
2601 S 58th St (19143)
Universal Audenried Charter
3301 Tasker St (19145)
Universal Charter – Bluford
5720 Media St (19131)
Universal Charter – Daroff
5630 Vine St (19139)
Universal Creighton Charter
5401 Tabor Ave (19120)
Universal Vare Charter
2100 S 24th St (19145)
The Philadelphia Housing Authority has six community centers open for “grab-and-go” meals for breakfast and lunch from Monday through Friday, 9 a.m. to noon beginning on March 23.
PHA Community Center
Abbottsford Homes
3226 McMichael Street (19129)
Bartram Village
5404 Gibson Drive (19143)
John F Street Center
1100 Poplar Street (19123)
Raymond Rosen Homes
2301 W. Edgley Street (19121)
Westpark Apartments
300 N. Busti Street (19104)
Wilson Park
2500 Jackson Street (19145)
A list and interactive map of the 80 sites are available on phila.gov.
You must log in to post a comment.