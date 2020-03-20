PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — The number of coronavirus cases in Pennsylvania continues to climb. On Friday, health officials announced 83 new cases, bringing the statewide COVID-19 cases to 270.
There are currently 44 cases in Philadelphia and 59 in Montgomery County.
All people are either in isolation at home or being treated at the hospital.
“Our notable increase in cases over the last few days indicates we need everyone to take COVID-19 seriously,” Secretary of Health Dr. Rachel Levine said. “Pennsylvanians have a very important job right now: stay calm, stay home and stay safe. We have seen case counts continue to increase and the best way to prevent the spread of COVID-19 is to stay home.”
There are 2,574 patients who have tested negative and one death.
On Thursday, Gov. Tom Wolf ordered all non-life-sustaining businesses to close their physical locations to combat the spread of COVID-19.
A drive-thru testing site is opening up at Citizens Bank Park on Friday afternoon.
