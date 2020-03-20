



PARAMUS, N.J. (CBS/AP) — The number of coronavirus cases in New Jersey has skyrocketed to nearly 900. On Friday, Gov. Phil Murphy reported 155 new COVID-19 cases, bringing the statewide total to 890. Eleven people total have died in the state.

Murphy says the state is most likely going to “tighten the screws of social distancing.”

Meanwhile, New Jersey’s first federally run drive-thru COVID-19 testing center isn’t accepting additional people and will reopen on Saturday because of an overwhelming response, according to the governor’s office. Alexandra Altman, a spokeswoman for the governor, said the testing center at Bergen Community College in Paramus will continue testing as many people as it can before the 4 p.m. closure time, but additional people should return Saturday at 8 a.m. when it reopen.

A sign at the facility began flashing “at capacity,” with about 1,000 cars lined up for blocks, and police were waving cars away from the entrance to the campus.

Coronavirus Update: Latest On COVID-19 Cases, School Closings And Cancellations Across Delaware Valley

The center opened at 8 a.m. and was set to stay open until 4 p.m. for New Jersey residents with symptoms to get tested, according to state health officials. Officials said it has enough tests for 2,500 individuals and expected it to last about a week. It’s unclear how many tests have been done so far.

Murphy has said the center is operating under the Federal Emergency Management Agency and is expected to be joined soon by a similar center in Monmouth County.

Bergen County has been a hot spot in the state, with 195 positive cases, according to Health Department data, more than any other county.

For most people, the virus causes only mild or moderate symptoms, such as fever and cough. For some, especially older adults and people with existing health problems, it can cause more severe illness, including pneumonia, and death.

The vast majority of people recover over a period a weeks.

LATEST CORONAVIRUS STORIES

A look at other developments:

REMOTE LEGISLATURE

Murphy signed a bill late Thursday that allows the state Assembly and Senate to meet at locations other than the statehouse in Trenton, including remotely through the use of technology.

The bill passed the Democrat-led Legislature unanimously.

TELEHEALTH BILLS

The governor also signed into law two bills aimed at promoting remote health services, or telehealth.

One measure authorizes any health care practitioner to provide telehealth services while the COVID-19 emergency is in effect. The bill waives any regulations or requirements impeding such services.

The other bill lets professional and occupational licensing boards expedite out-of-state professionals during a state of emergency or a public health crisis.

Both measures passed unanimously.

(© Copyright 2020 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved. The Associated Press contributed to this report.)